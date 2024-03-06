Ex-operator of luxury watch rental service wanted for embezzlement

Newsfrom Japan

The former president of a company who operated a luxury wristwatch rental service is wanted by Tokyo police on suspicion of embezzlement, after he allegedly sold without consent a Rolex entrusted to him for the service and fled Japan while failing to return many others.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Takazumi Fukuhara, who operated “Toke Match” watch-sharing service under the Osaka-based company Neo Reverse.

The service connected users who could rent luxury brand watches on a monthly basis with owners who could earn monthly income by ent...