Osaka Pref. eyes collecting fixed fee for inbound tourists from 2025

Osaka Prefecture is considering collecting a fixed fee from foreign visitors, possibly timing it around the start of the World Exposition in western Japan in April 2025, its governor said Wednesday. The fee would be used to fund "overtourism" countermeasures. Currently, there is no taxation scheme introduced by local governments in Japan specifically targeting foreigners, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication. The ministry said it needs to gain the consent of the internal affairs minister to establish such a system, the details for which have yet to be worked out. The...