Australia, ASEAN urge against unilateral actions in South China Sea

Australia and the Association of South East Asian Nations called on countries to “avoid any unilateral actions” that could endanger peace and stability in the South China Sea at the end of a three-day summit on Wednesday, amid China’s increasingly assertive behavior in the disputed waters.

ASEAN member states took part in the special talks in Melbourne to mark 50 years of ties with Australia. In a joint declaration released at the summit’s conclusion, leaders also emphasized the need to “avoid actions that may raise the risk of accidents, misunderstanding, and miscalculation.”

The declaration ...