Football: Marinos win 1st leg away to Shandong in ACL quarterfinal
Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus scored in either half as Yokohama F Marinos beat China’s Shandong Taishan 2-1 Wednesday in the first leg of their Asian Champions League football quarterfinal.
The Japanese club will take a one-goal advantage into the March 13 second leg at International Stadium Yokohama. They have reached the quarterfinals of the continental tournament for the first time.
Lopes, the J-League’s joint top scorer last season, pounced on a deflected ball inside the penalty area and turned it into the net seven minutes into the match at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Jinan, C...