Football: Marinos win 1st leg away to Shandong in ACL quarterfinal

Sports

Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus scored in either half as Yokohama F Marinos beat China’s Shandong Taishan 2-1 Wednesday in the first leg of their Asian Champions League football quarterfinal.

The Japanese club will take a one-goal advantage into the March 13 second leg at International Stadium Yokohama. They have reached the quarterfinals of the continental tournament for the first time.

Lopes, the J-League’s joint top scorer last season, pounced on a deflected ball inside the penalty area and turned it into the net seven minutes into the match at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Jinan, C...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer