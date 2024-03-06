Football: Marinos win 1st leg away to Shandong in ACL quarterfinal

Newsfrom Japan

Anderson Lopes and Yan Matheus scored in either half as Yokohama F Marinos beat China’s Shandong Taishan 2-1 Wednesday in the first leg of their Asian Champions League football quarterfinal.

The Japanese club will take a one-goal advantage into the March 13 second leg at International Stadium Yokohama. They have reached the quarterfinals of the continental tournament for the first time.

Lopes, the J-League’s joint top scorer last season, pounced on a deflected ball inside the penalty area and turned it into the net seven minutes into the match at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium in Jinan, C...