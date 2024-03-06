Baseball: Collegian Nishikawa helps Japan top European stars

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s national team beat Team Europe, a selection of European stars, 5-0 Wednesday in the first of the teams’ two-game exhibition series with a lot of help from college star Misho Nishikawa.

Nishikawa, one of four university players named to manager Hirokazu Ibata’s Samurai Japan team, scored as a pinch-runner, doubled in a run, singled and made an excellent catch in center field.

“He must have been nervous, but he really attacked at the plate from the first pitch,” Ibata said of Nishikawa. “I’m really looking forward to what he and the others do tomorrow.”

Samurai Japan got two scoreless fr...