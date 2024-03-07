Japan real wages fall in January for 22nd month, down 0.6% on yr

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s real wages in January were down 0.6 percent from a year earlier, marking the 22nd straight month of decline, as salary gains continued to fall short of price rises, government data showed Thursday.

Wages adjusted for inflation logged their smallest decline in 13 months, amid expectations for inflation-beating pay rises at this year’s “shunto” spring wage negotiations.

Nominal wages, the average total monthly cash earnings per worker including base and overtime pay, climbed 2.0 percent to 282,270 yen, ($1,900), up for the 25th straight month, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor a...