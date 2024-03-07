Baseball: Yamamoto roughed up in 2nd spring training start

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto yielded five runs in a wild three-inning spring training outing Wednesday as the Los Angeles Dodgers won 12-9 against the Chicago White Sox.

The new Dodger, who in December penned the most valuable contract ever offered to a pitcher with a 12-year, $325 million deal, was tested in his second Cactus League game, giving up six hits and three walks while striking out four.

“I threw consecutive balls, issued walks and there were lots of bad points. I didn’t quite feel comfortable throwing from the set position,” said Yamamoto, who had an impressive debut outing on Feb. 28 in whi...