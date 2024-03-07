China raps U.S. over "wrong perception," trade restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

China's top diplomat Wang Yi criticized the United States on Thursday, saying Washington continues to have a "wrong perception" of the Asian country and employs measures to suppress Beijing's development through trade restrictions despite recent improvement of bilateral ties. Although U.S. President Joe Biden sought to assure his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Washington does not seek to suppress or contain China's development during their talks near San Francisco last November, commitments made by the United States at the summit "have not been truly fulfilled," Wang told a packed press c...