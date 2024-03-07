Japan watchdog warns Nissan on 3 bil. yen underpayment to small firms

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's antitrust watchdog on Thursday issued a warning to Nissan Motor Co. for illegally reducing payments to 36 subcontractors, with the underpayments totaling more than 3 billion yen ($20 million) for about two years. Nissan's practice, considered as the abuse of its dominant position over smaller businesses, may date back several decades, according to sources familiar with the matter, although the Japan Fair Trade Commission only recognized cases between January 2021 and April 2023. Still, the size of underpayments is the largest of its kind since the subcontract law took effect in 1956, s...