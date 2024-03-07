Japan’s top diplomat vows closer ties with India amid China’s rise

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa pledged Thursday to boost cooperation with India in the Indo-Pacific region during a meeting with her counterpart from New Delhi, amid China’s increasing military and economic clout.

Kamikawa, who in September 2023 became Japan’s first female foreign minister for around two decades, met with her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Tokyo, with both countries seeking to bolster bilateral relations in the economic and security fields.

Japan and India will “further step up collaboration to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of l...