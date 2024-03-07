Baseball: Collegian leads 6-pitcher perfect Japan win over Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Collegiate lefty Yumeto Kanemaru struck out four batters at the start of a six-pitcher perfect-game relay as Japan beat Team Europe, a selection of European stars, 2-0 Thursday in the finale of their two-game exhibition series.

Kanemaru, one of four university players Samurai Japan manager Hirokazu Ibata named to his young squad for the games at Kyocera Dome Osaka, faced six batters and left with a lead thanks to an unearned second-inning run off German right-hander Markus Solbach.

“Playing alongside professionals must have made Kanemaru nervous, but he gave us a great start,” Ibata said. “He ...