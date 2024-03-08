Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall St. gains, firmer yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks open mixed Friday as buying tracking overnight gains on Wall Street was offset by selling of export-related issues on a stronger yen against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 122.99 points, or 0.31 percent, from Thursday to 39,721.70. The broader Topix index was down 2.87 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,715.67.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by chemical and construction issues, while land transportation and transportation equipment issues led decliners.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 147.85-88 yen compared wit...