Tokyo stocks rise in morning on gains in tech, bank issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, as technology issues tracked gains on Wall Street and bank issues were bought as Japanese long-term interest rates climbed amid speculation about the Bank of Japan's exit from its negative rate policy. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 336.53 points, or 0.85 percent, from Thursday to 39,935.24. The broader Topix index was up 16.08 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,734.62. The U.S. dollar fell to a one-month low in the mid-147 yen range early in Tokyo as the yen was bought on speculation that the BOJ could move away from its powerful monetary easing as soon a...