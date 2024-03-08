Tokyo stocks end higher on gains in semiconductor, bank issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Friday, with the Nikkei index snapping a three-day losing streak on dip-buying of banks and semiconductors. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 90.23 points, or 0.23 percent, from Thursday at 39,688.94. The broader Topix index finished 8.26 points, or 0.30 percent, higher at 2,726.80. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by bank, construction, and electric power and gas issues. The U.S. dollar dropped to a one-month low in the mid-147 yen range in Tokyo amid speculation that the Bank of Japan might soon end its negative interest rate policy,...