Toriyama's "Dragon Ball" boosted popularity of Japan anime overseas

Akira Toriyama, who died on March 1 at age 68, mesmerized the world with his "Dragon Ball" series that not only boosted the popularity of Japanese manga and anime internationally but also introduced a host of unique and adorable manga and game characters born from his imagination. Initially gaining popularity with "Dr. Slump," which featured a super-powerful girl robot, Arale-chan, a series that started in 1980 in a weekly comic magazine, Toriyama's work also garnered success in anime adaption, spawning a range of merchandise. Masato Hara, a translator bringing French bande dessinee comics to ...