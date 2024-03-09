Tokyo subway installs clear translation screen before 2025 events

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo metropolitan government has installed a transparent translation screen covering 12 languages at a subway station to help foreign visitors ahead of global sporting events in the Japanese capital next year. The system developed by Toppan Holdings Inc. equipped with a keyboard translates between Japanese and English, Chinese, Spanish and other languages. The transparent display, set up on a trial basis at the end of February at the Oedo Line's Tochomae Station in Shinjuku Ward, allows individuals to see facial expressions while reading subtitles on the screen, aiding communication, an o...