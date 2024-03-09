Rocket launch by private Japanese firm Space One postponed

Newsfrom Japan

Private Japanese rocket launch company Space One Co. has postponed the launch of its small rocket scheduled for Saturday. The Tokyo-based company has yet to provide a reason for the postponement of the launch of its 18-meter-long Kairos rocket carrying a government intelligence satellite at Space Port Kii in the western Japan prefecture of Wakayama. It delayed the launch originally scheduled at 11:01 a.m. by 16 minutes before announcing the postponement. It has not given a new launch date. Space One would be Japan's first private company to place a satellite into orbit. The company was establi...