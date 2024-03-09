China’s nuclear plants released tritium above Fukushima level in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese nuclear power plants released wastewater containing tritium in 2022 at levels up to nine times higher than the amount expected to be found in the planned annual discharge from Japan’s crippled Fukushima Daiichi complex, a public document showed Saturday.

China has criticized Japan for releasing “nuclear-contaminated water” into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima power plant while imposing a blanket import ban on all seafood products from the neighboring country since the start of the discharge in August 2023.

According to the latest China Nuclear Energy Yearbook, radioactive material...