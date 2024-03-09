Foreign fans in Tokyo mourn loss of "Dragon Ball" creator Toriyama

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign fans of Akira Toriyama, best known as the creator of the "Dragon Ball" manga series, gathered at spots in Tokyo linked to his work and anime culture on Saturday to remember him after his death was announced the previous day. Fans from Mexico, Taiwan and elsewhere were drawn to a statue of series protagonist Goku, situated outside the head office of a toy and merchandise firm. A 36-year-old Portuguese voiced his love for the hero, saying many in his home country were mourning. A 37-year-old man from Poland, visiting Japan for sightseeing with his wife, expressed admiration for Goku's un...