Kyoto may launch tourist express bus service to beat overcrowding

Newsfrom Japan

Struggling under the weight of a post-COVID resurgence in tourism, Kyoto is considering establishing express buses to take visitors to popular sightseeing spots almost directly from its main train station to reduce crowding on city buses and stress on local residents. The city government said it is looking to introduce in June "a sightseeing express bus" that can travel to major tourism sites such as Kiyomizu temple and the geisha district of Gion with fewer stops from Kyoto Station, a gateway for tourists to the ancient capital. The government plans to set fares on the express buses at 500 ye...