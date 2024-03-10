Football: Urawa hold off Sapporo for 1st win after Sakai header

Newsfrom Japan

Captain Hiroki Sakai's header gave Urawa Reds their first win of the J-League first-division season Sunday, 1-0 away to Consadole Sapporo. The former Japan defender's 31st-minute winner at Sapporo Dome also helped secure new Norwegian manager Per-Mathias Hogmo's first league victory in Japan. Reds improved to four points from three games. "I'm happy and relieved at the same time," former Marseille right-back Sakai said. "We're still on the learning curve as was evident today...it's important to pick up points as we gradually get closer to being the finished article." Urawa winger Naoki Maeda w...