URGENT: Japan Oct.-Dec. economic growth revised up to annualized real 0.4%
Japan’s economy expanded an annualized real 0.4 percent in the October-December quarter, the Cabinet Office said Monday, revising upward its earlier reading of a 0.4 percent decline.
The latest data confirmed that the economy escaped a recession at the end of 2023. In nominal terms, Japan lost its status as the world’s No. 3 economy to Germany, more than a decade after it fell to third place after China.
Real gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, grew 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, against an earlier reading of a 0.1 percent decline.