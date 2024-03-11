Basketball: Chiba Jets win East Asia Super League

Newsfrom Japan

The Chiba Jets of Japan won the second edition of the East Asia Super League men’s basketball tournament with a 72-69 victory over the Seoul SK Knights in Sunday’s final on the Philippine island of Cebu.

Chiba trailed by three points after the third quarter but outscored Seoul 21-15 in the fourth at Lapu-lapu Hoops Dome, led by veteran point guard Yuki Togashi.

In the third-place game, South Korea’s Anyang Jung Kwan Jang Red Boosters edged the New Taipei Kings of Taiwan 78-76.

Anyang was the inaugural tournament’s winner last year.