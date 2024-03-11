Nintendo to release new Super Mario animated film in April 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Nintendo Co. is producing a new animated film based on the popular Super Mario video game series, with the aim of releasing it globally on April 3, 2026, the game giant said.

The movie will be produced in partnership with California-based studio Illumination, Nintendo said Sunday, following the blockbuster success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” released last April and also part of a joint effort by the two companies.

The new film will be co-produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director at Nintendo and the creator of Super Mario, and Chris Meledandri, founder and CEO of Illumination....