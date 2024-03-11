Japan cyclists kick off Taiwan island ride to thank Noto quake aid

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan-based Japanese cyclists rode off Monday on a six-day journey around the island to thank the territory for its financial assistance in the wake of a powerful earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on New Year's Day. Two cyclists from a group of Japanese who have connections with Ishikawa Prefecture where the peninsula is located are scheduled to travel 1,130 kilometers around the island to express gratitude for the over NT$540 million ($17.2 million) in aid to the disaster-hit area raised by Taiwan's private sector. A third cyclist who set off with them will do part o...