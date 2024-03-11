URGENT: Nikkei down 3% as tech selling, strong yen drive further losses

Economy

Japan’s Nikkei stock index briefly fell more than 3 percent on Monday afternoon, as weak technology issues that tracked falls in their U.S. counterparts and a stronger yen hurt investor sentiment.

At 2 p.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 1,142.30 points, or 2.88 percent, from Friday to 38,546.64. The broader Topix index was down 83.92 points, or 3.08 percent, at 2,642.88.

Kyodo News

