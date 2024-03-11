Tokyo stocks plunge on tech selling, weak exporters on strong yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks tumbled Monday with selling led by semiconductor heavyweights tracking falls in their U.S. counterparts and exporters hurt by a stronger yen.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 868.45 points, or 2.19 percent, from Friday at 38,820.49, its largest single-day point drop since June 2021. The broader Topix index finished 59.97 points, or 2.20 percent, lower at 2,666.83.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, bank and securities house issues.

The U.S. dollar traded around the 147 yen line after briefly dropping to the mid-146 yen range in Tokyo on yen bu...