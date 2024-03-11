Football: Maeda marks 100th Celtic appearance with hat-trick

Newsfrom Japan

Daizen Maeda celebrated his 100th game for Celtic by leading the club into the Scottish Cup semifinals with a hat-trick on Sunday.

Japanese compatriot Kyogo Furuhashi also found the net for the current holders in a closely fought 4-2 quarterfinal win over Livingston at Celtic Park.

Maeda netted twice in the first half, but the visitors answered both goals before the Samurai Blue forward gave Brendan Rodgers’ side the lead for good in the 86th minute.

The decisive goal was assisted by compatriot Tomoki Iwata, whose cross found Maeda ready to tap in at the far post. Furuhashi sealed the result w...