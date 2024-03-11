Football: N. Korea to host Asian qualifier against Japan as planned

Newsfrom Japan

The second of two upcoming Asian Group B World Cup qualifiers between Japan and North Korea will be played in Pyongyang as scheduled, the Japan Football Association said Monday.

The JFA said it received confirmation from the Asian Football Confederation that Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Stadium would remain the venue for the match on March 26, five days after the teams meet at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

A women’s Olympic football qualifier between the two countries was relocated from Pyongyang to Saudi Arabia at short notice late last month after the JFA raised several concerns with the AFC, includi...