Baseball: Darvish to start on Opening Day, Yamamoto Game 2 in Seoul

Yu Darvish will be the Opening Day pitcher for the San Diego Padres and new Los Angeles Dodger Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start Game 2 of the teams’ two-game series in Seoul next week, the MLB clubs said Monday.

Veteran right-hander Darvish and the Dodgers’ 29-year-old two-way star Shohei Ohtani, solely batting this season following right elbow surgery in September, are set for their first career meeting in Game 1 on March 20.

“Of course I’m looking forward to it, but I’m facing the Dodgers first of all,” said the 37-year-old Darvish, who pitched nine games during his short stay at the Dodgers in...