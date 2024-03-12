Tokyo stocks fall in morning on tech selling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning, led by selling of chip-related and technology shares as overnight declines in U.S. tech markets spurred investors to adjust positions following recent rises.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 233.57 points, or 0.60 percent, from Monday to 38,586.92. The broader Topix index was down 33.60 points, or 1.26 percent, at 2,633.23.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by wholesale product, bank and insurance issues.

The U.S. dollar was initially weaker in the upper 146 yen range, but it quickly strengthened to the lower 147 yen zone late in the mor...