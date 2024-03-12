China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills near Gulf of Oman

Newsfrom Japan

China, Russia and Iran have begun joint naval drills near the Gulf of Oman to strengthen maritime cooperation and safeguard regional peace and stability, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The five-day exercise through Friday is the fourth of its kind, with the three countries last holding such a drill in March 2023. The maritime drills, dubbed “Security Bond-2024,” are believed to affirm trilateral unity amid the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.

The joint exercise focuses on anti-piracy and search and rescue operations. China has sent three ships, inc...