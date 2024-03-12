Tokyo stocks end slightly down as losses trimmed by exporters’ rise

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo stocks ended slightly down Tuesday, with buybacks of exporters on the back of a weaker yen offsetting most of the earlier losses led by chipmakers.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 22.98 points, or 0.06 percent, from Monday at 38,797.51. The broader Topix index finished 9.59 points, or 0.36 percent, lower at 2,657.24.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by bank, insurance and wholesale product issues.

The U.S. dollar strengthened to the mid-147 yen range in Tokyo as the yen was sold after remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at an upper house lawmakers’ commit...

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News