Tokyo stocks end slightly down as losses trimmed by exporters’ rise

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly down Tuesday, with buybacks of exporters on the back of a weaker yen offsetting most of the earlier losses led by chipmakers.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 22.98 points, or 0.06 percent, from Monday at 38,797.51. The broader Topix index finished 9.59 points, or 0.36 percent, lower at 2,657.24.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by bank, insurance and wholesale product issues.

The U.S. dollar strengthened to the mid-147 yen range in Tokyo as the yen was sold after remarks by Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda at an upper house lawmakers’ commit...