Japan to start talks with Bangladesh on free trade pact: gov’t

Japan will start negotiations with Bangladesh toward signing a bilateral free trade agreement as part of efforts to boost economic cooperation with the South Asian nation, the government said Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular news conference that Bangladesh, which he calls a “traditional Japan-friendly country,” has increasingly become an attractive investment destination for domestic companies.

Strengthening bilateral relations with Bangladesh is expected to help promote a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” the top government spokesman said, referring to a vision...