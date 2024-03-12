Hokkaido’s Niseko to introduce lodging tax of up to 2,000 yen a night

Newsfrom Japan

Visitors to Hokkaido’s Niseko mountain resort will be liable to pay up to 2,000 yen ($14) per night on hotel and “minpaku” private lodging stays under a new accommodation tax scheme approved Tuesday by Japan’s internal affairs minister.

The non-statutory tax approved by Takeaki Matsumoto is set to be introduced in the popular ski spot from November. It is expected to generate 162 million yen annually in revenue for the local government, with the funds to be allocated to improving local transportation and other measures to improve tourism.

Visitors will be required to pay between 100 yen to 2,0...