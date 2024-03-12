Football: Emperor’s Cup final scheduled for Nov. 23

Newsfrom Japan

The final of the Emperor’s Cup will be played Nov. 23 at Tokyo’s National Stadium, the Japan Football Association said Tuesday.

It is the fourth consecutive time the annual cup competition’s championship game will not be held on its traditional date of Jan. 1.

First-round matches are scheduled for May 25 and 26, with J-League first- and second-division clubs joining from the second round on June 12. The semifinals will be held Oct. 27.

Urawa Reds have been banned from this year’s tournament due to rioting by a number of Urawa supporters after a 3-0 loss to Nagoya Grampus in the round of 16 in ...