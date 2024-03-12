Mercedes-Benz fined 1.2 bil. yen for misrepresenting safety in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency on Tuesday ordered the Japanese arm of Mercedes-Benz AG to pay about 1.23 billion yen ($8.3 million) in fines for misrepresenting the safety features of some of its sports utility vehicles.

It was the largest administrative fine based on the country’s law against unjustifiable premiums and misleading representations, according to the agency.

The payment is set at 3 percent of the sales of products or services concerned, and the automaker’s vehicles come with relatively high price tags.

The agency said Mercedes-Benz catalogues made it appear that some of the GLA ...