Tokyo stocks open higher on tech gains after Wall St. rise

Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday, led by buying of battered technology shares tracking rises in their U.S. counterparts overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 248.82 points, or 0.64 percent, from Tuesday to 39,046.33. The broader Topix index was up 15.64 points, or 0.59 percent, at 2,672.88.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by oil and coal product, securities house and bank issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147.61-62 yen compared with 147.60-70 yen in New York and 147.33-35 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was q...