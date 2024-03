URGENT: Space One rocket explodes after liftoff from Japan private launch pad

Newsfrom Japan

A Space One Co. satellite-carrying rocket appears to have exploded Wednesday shortly after liftoff from a spaceport in western Japan, the country’s first commercial launch site, a live stream video showed.

The company had sought to become Japan’s first private firm to put a satellite into orbit, but it failed in launching the 18-meter-long rocket Kairos from Space Port Kii in Kushimoto, Wakayama Prefecture.