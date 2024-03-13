Baseball: Dodgers' Ohtani hits 2nd homer of spring

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani had three hits including his second home run of the spring Tuesday in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 6-4 preseason win over the San Francisco Giants. Ohtani went 3-for-4 at Camelback Ranch outside Phoenix, lifting his preseason batting average to .579. After two singles to right field on some ferocious swings, Ohtani miss-hit a pitch in the bottom half of the zone for a fly that just carried over the wall in left for an opposite-field two-run homer in the sixth inning. "Obviously today Shohei was the star. Just seeing what he can do with a baseball is pretty impressive," Dodgers manage...