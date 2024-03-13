Tokyo stocks fall for 3rd day amid BOJ policy change speculation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday for a third straight day, weighed down by selling of some exporters on a firmer yen amid speculation the Bank of Japan could end its negative interest rate policy at its meeting next week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 101.54 points, or 0.26 percent, from Tuesday at 38,695.97. The broader Topix index finished 8.73 points, or 0.33 percent, lower at 2,648.51.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, pulp and paper and mining issues.

The U.S. dollar briefly dropped to the lower 147 yen level in Tokyo on yen buyin...