Japan to OK fighter jet exports under "strict" conditions: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Wednesday that Japan will only allow the export of next-generation fighter jets to be co-developed with Britain and Italy under "strict conditions," in a bid to gain a wider understanding of the policy. The destination of fighter jet exports will be limited to countries that have signed a deal with Japan on defense equipment and technology transfers, Kishida said at a parliamentary session. Currently, 15 nations have such an agreement with Tokyo. Kishida also said his government will relax Japan's stringent restrictions on weapons exports through Cabinet ap...