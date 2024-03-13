U.S. seeks closer climate partnership with Japan as Kishida trip eyed

Newsfrom Japan

The United States is looking to enhance partnership with Japan in tackling climate change and developing clean technology when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits Washington next month, White House climate adviser John Podesta said Wednesday, while emphasizing offshore wind as a key arena to work together.

In his first overseas trip since being tapped to replace John Kerry as the top U.S. climate diplomat, Podesta also stressed the importance of continuing dialogue with China to combat global warming amid lingering tensions between the world’s two largest economies on issues ranging from secur...