Football: Marinos see off Shandong to make 1st ACL semifinals

Newsfrom Japan

Yokohama F Marinos reached the Asian Champions League semifinals for the first time Wednesday after the tournament’s only remaining Japanese side downed China’s Shandong Taishan 1-0 in their quarterfinals second leg at home, prevailing 3-1 on aggregate.

Forward Anderson Lopes struck the 75th-minute winning volley for 10-man Marinos before the visitors also went a man down late on at International Stadium Yokohama as Harry Kewell’s side set up a last-four meeting with South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai.

“I’m really happy. It’s a pleasure to be creating history wearing this shirt,” Lopes said. “We stil...