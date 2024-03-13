Japan to OK ride-hailing services in Tokyo, Kyoto areas from April

Newsfrom Japan

The transport ministry said Wednesday it intends to allow ride-hailing business in Tokyo, Kyoto and two other areas from April, with the Japanese version of the service to be operated by taxi companies in state-designated time slots and zones.

While more areas could be included later, the service is expected to initially cover the Japanese capital’s 23 wards, the cities of Musashino and Mitaka in western Tokyo, and the Keihin region centered on Yokohama. Additionally, it will encompass Nagoya along with its nearby municipalities, as well as Kyoto and its vicinity.

Japan’s partial lifting of a ...