Tokyo cruise ship pier sees heavy traffic amid post-COVID tourism

An increasing number of cruise ships are visiting Tokyo as tourism rebounds to pre-pandemic levels, with a docking facility in the capital operating at full capacity after years of limited service to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Tokyo International Cruise Terminal on Tokyo Bay will have 11 visits by cruise ships, including the Queen Elizabeth of Britain, by the end of this month, up from 10 a year ago, and 13 visits in April, up from nine, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. First opened in September 2020, the terminal in the Daiba seaside area did not host any foreig...