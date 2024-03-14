U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok in bipartisan vote

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill that could ban TikTok across the country if the extremely popular video-sharing app’s Chinese parent company does not sell its stake.

The overwhelming support for the bill, which passed in a 352-65 vote with backing from 197 Republicans and 155 Democrats, represents the latest example of strong concern in Washington over a potential grave threat posed by China to U.S. national security.

The lawmakers fear that TikTok owner ByteDance could hand over to the Chinese government the personal information of some 170 million of t...