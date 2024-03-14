Tokyo stocks open mixed as bargain-hunting offset by weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Thursday as bargain-hunting following three consecutive days of losses was offset by selling of technology issues tracking overnight declines by their U.S. counterparts.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 99.45 points, or 0.26 percent, from Wednesday to 38,596.52. The broader Topix index was up 1.73 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,650.24.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric appliance and service issues, while top gainers were mining, and oil and coal product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 147....