Tokyo stocks break 3-day losing streak on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended up Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak as investors picked up recently battered shares, while a rise in oil prices lifted energy-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 111.41 points, or 0.29 percent, from Wednesday at 38,807.38. The broader Topix index finished 13.08 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 2,661.59.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by electric power and gas, oil and coal product and nonferrous metal issues.

The U.S. dollar edged up within the upper 147 yen range, as some participants sold the yen after factoring in a po...