Football: Ogawa, Nagatomo in Japan squad for N. Korea ties, Ito out

Newsfrom Japan

NEC Nijmegen forward Koki Ogawa received his first Japan call-up since 2019, while veteran fullback Yuto Nagatomo was also recalled Thursday ahead of the Samurai Blue’s two upcoming World Cup qualifiers against North Korea.

Winger Junya Ito was overlooked by manager Hajime Moriyasu, however, after leaving the Japan squad during the Asian Cup amid a reported sexual assault allegation, although he has been back in action and performing strongly at his French club Reims.

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who returned to the bench at Arsenal this week, was not named in the 26-man squad, nor were the inj...